Texas GOP attorney general candidates face off in debate in Dallas

The Texas Attorney General Republican Primary Debate welcomed the four GOP candidates to the stage, where the politicians faced off Tuesday night.

The live debate was held at the Granada Theater and hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association.

It was the first time the candidates shared a stage in the race to succeed Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for a U.S. Senate bid after having locked down the office for the last 12 years.

What we know:

With Paxton stepping aside, the field is wide open for a new top legal officer in Texas.

The candidates — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, former DOJ official Aaron Reitz, State Sen. Joan Huffman, and State Sen. Mayes Middleton — made their cases to voters.

Author and podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey moderated the debate.

Who are the candidates?

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy, of Austin, is considered the front-runner. In his fourth term in Congress, Roy is known for his outspoken positions—even when they challenge fellow Republicans. He has emphasized a Texas-first platform and says his only loyalty is to the Constitution.

"I worked alongside President Trump to draft and move forward through the House, the Save America Act, and we're going to get it through the Senate. And I'm fighting to make sure every day that we deliver for the people of Texas. As Attorney General, I'll be one of one. Instead of one of 435 fighting for you, the people of Texas, and I'm asking for your vote," U.S. Rep. Chip Roy said on Tuesday.

State Senator Joan Huffman, of Houston, was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2008. She is a former prosecutor and a judge. She is the only woman in the race and emphasizes her "rule follower" reputation as she promises to restore law and order to the attorney general’s office.

Despite her experience, Huffman trails both Roy and Middleton in early polling.

"I started my career in 1981 as a secretary at the Harris County District Attorney's Office and put myself through law school at night. Once I graduated, I was hired as a prosecutor where I served Harris County for over 15 years, tried over 100 jury trials, including death penalty cases, was chief gang prosecutor, chief of the Organized Crime Narcotics Task Force. And then I ran for criminal district court judge where I was twice elected," said Sen. Joan Huffman on Tuesday.

State Sen. Mayes Middleton of Galveston is president and CEO of Middleton Oil and has invested heavily in campaign advertising. He previously served two terms in the Texas House and is running on conservative values.

"I'm the only one that's been protested at the Texas Capitol during this campaign. They had these big ugly green signs with my face on it, and they called me the bathroom bigot. Why? Because I don't want men in my little girl's restroom," said Sen. Mayes Middleton on Tuesday.

Former DOJ Official Aaron Reitz is a Marine Corps veteran. He has Paxton’s endorsement but is lagging in the polls. He previously served as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz and promised to take a hard line against Democrats if elected.

"My record litigating, investigating, suing, defending, and appealing on all the major issues that we Republicans care about throughout the justice system sets me apart. It's that record that led Attorney General Paxton to endorse me to succeed him, and it's that record that can give Texans the confidence that I'm ready to lead the fight in court," said former DOJ Official Aaron Reitz on Tuesday.

Three Democrats — Tony Box, Joe Jaworski, and Nathan Johnson — are also seeking the office.

What's next:

Early voting began on Tuesday.

Primary Election Day is March 3.