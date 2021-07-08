‘What we saw was crazy’: Security camera captures Jacksonville tornado

A home security camera recorded a tornado moving through a neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 7, as Tropical Storm Elsa traveled north.

Footage shared by Inas Mahdi shows the moment the tornado blew past the front of her house and rattled the truck in her driveway.

"We were home during the time this tornado hit our home. As soon as we heard a loud bang we decided to check the security footage. What we saw was crazy," Mahdi told FOX Television Stations.

Mahdi said both of her cars were unscathed but the exterior of her home suffered minor damage.

"We are so blessed that there was minimal damage. And there nothing that I want more than the safety of my family and me," Mahdi continued.

Additional footage captured by Pratt Guys in Jacksonville showed the tornado in the distance.

The National Weather Service reported damage following the tornado, including downed trees and debris, and cautioned locals to stay inside until crews had cleared the roads.

Later on Wednesday, the service said it had observed another tornado touch down in southeast Georgia, near Jacksonville. The suspected tornado in Georgia touched down at a park for recreational vehicles at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County, the naval base confirmed to FOX Television Stations.

"There are reports of multiple injuries and damage to multiple recreational vehicles in the base RV park, and also reports of damage to buildings and structures on the installation," the base wrote on social media.

According to Lt. Stewart Phillip, the tornado touched down at approximately 5:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Photo of damage from tornado that ripped through Southeast Georgia on July 7 ( Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Saldana/U.S. Navy)

"As many as 10 people have been injured," Phillip, a commander at Submarine Group 10 at the naval base, told FOX Television Stations. "All of those injured have been classified as non-serious or minor injuries."

The base said many of those injured were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

On Thursday, officials said all personnel who were staying in the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay RV Park had been accounted for.

The suspected tornadoes struck as Elsa continued to move northeast early Thursday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding to areas.

As of Thursday afternoon, Elsa had sustained winds of 45 mph as it moved across North Carolina.

The storm will move through the Mid-Atlantic today. Tropical storm conditions are expected for portions of the Southern New England states and New York by Friday.

Gusty winds are expected over portions of Canada Friday night and Saturday.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

