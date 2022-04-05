Whataburger releases all-new Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Whataburger is hoping you'll want a little extra heat to your morning with its new menu item. The restaurant chain is releasing a new Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, a spicier take on its classic favorite the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

The new sandwich is a crispy breaded chicken strip topped with spicy honey butter on a buttery, flaky biscuit.

The restaurant chain teased about the new menu offering in late March.

"Adding a little spice to our famous honey butter balances the sweetness and creates an exciting new flavor," said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in a news release. "Our late night and breakfast customers are in for a treat."

The Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is only available for a limited time during breakfast hours from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

It's not the only item Whataburger is adding to its menu. The iconic Dr Pepper Shake will also be available for a limited time as well.

Photo courtesy Whataburger

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter