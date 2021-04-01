Whataburger thanks employees with more than $90 million in bonuses

Whataburger is showing its appreciation for its employees and awarding more than $90 million in bonuses to its employees for their service during the pandemic and the severe winter weather across ten states.

The burger chain says its employees also received Extra Mile bonuses, emergency pay, and a doubling of their 401(k) plan matching for 2020.

"The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year’s crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time," said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO, says in a news release.

"We wanted to help ensure that our Family Members (Whataburger employees) and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great Pride, Care and Love. Our Family Members and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both," Nelson added.

Whataburger is headquartered in San Antonio and has more than 840 locations with about 46,000 employees.

The company also announced it is elevating General Managers at its restaurants and giving them a new title: Operating Partners. The company says its new enhanced compensation plan puts Operating Partners in the driver’s seat to bring home six figures annually, including bonus potential of up to 150% of their target incentive, while still maintaining work/life balance.