Where in Central Texas can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be shipping Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to over 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week.

The CDC will deliver 1,010,700 doses of the vaccine to Texas vaccine providers and 349,200 doses will be delivered to pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 400,000 doses of the vaccine have already arrived with 162,000 expected to arrive today, and delivery of the full amount will continue through the next week.

A list of providers receiving the pediatric vaccine is available on the DSHS website.

"Vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 helps to protect all Texans from COVID-19," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. "Twenty-two Texas children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from complications of COVID-19 and 118 have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. The pediatric vaccine will further help reduce the spread of disease and prevent the rare but serious complications of COVID-19 in this age group."

There are approximately 2.9 million children ages 5 to 11 in Texas.

Here are the Central Texas providers expected to receive doses:

Travis County

Austin Public Health

Seton Medical Center Austin

Lamar Plaza Drug Store

Tarrytown Pharmacy

Southwest Pediatric Associates - Austin

Wildflower Pediatrics

Austin Regional Clinic - Far West

Austin Regional Clinic - Southwest

Austin Public Health Immunization Program

People's Community Clinic - Austin 2

Austin Regional Clinic - South

Grow Pediatrics And Adolescent Medicine, PLLC

Family Wellness Clinic Ut Austin School Of Nursing

Austin Diagnostic Clinic Travel Clinic

Dell Childrens Medical Center Of Central Texas

Texas Neuro Rehab Center

Austin Regional Clinic - Quarry Lake

411 Pediatrics

Austin Regional Clinic - Anderson Mill

Austin Regional Clinic - Wilson Parke

Schoolhouse Pediatrics

South Austin Medical Clinic PLLC.

Ellias Pediatrics

Bee Caves Pediatrics - Austin

Austin Children's Clinic

One Medical

Elissa Gonzalez, MD, PLLC.

Pediatric Associates Of Austin

38th Street Pharmacy

East Austin Medicine Shop

Vina Pharmacy

Specialty Apothecary Group LLC

Lake Hills Pharmacy

Texas Children's Specialty Care- Austin

ARC East 7th

CommUnityCare South East Health and Wellness Clinic

Shots For Tots Far South

Shots For Tots St Johns

Carousel Pediatrics Wm Cannon

Carousel Pediatrics Ed Bluestein

CommUnityCare East Austin

CommUnityCare - Rosewood Zaragosa

Central Texas Allied Health Institute

Austin Regional Clinic - Bee Cave

Bee Caves Pediatrics - Lakeway

Austin Regional Clinic - Manor

Austin Regional Clinic - Kelly Lane

Austin Regional Clinic - Pflugerville

Williamson County

Cedar Park Ped Family Med 2

Cedar Park Pediatric And Family Medicine - 2

Cedar Park Pediatrics

Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park

Austin Regional Clinic - Cedar Park

North Austin Pediatrics Cedar Park

Georgetown Pediatrics

Chisholm Trail Pediatrics

Austin Regional Clinic - Georgetown

Austin Regional Clinic - Hutto

North Austin Pediatrics Leander

Austin Regional Clinic - Leander

Treehouse Pediatrics

Austin Regional Clinic - Round Rock

Austin Regional Clinic - Sendero Springs

WCCHD Round Rock

Hays County

Austin Regional Clinic-Buda

Dripping Springs Pharmacy

Austin Regional Clinic - Dripping Springs

Austin Regional Clinic - Kyle

Austin Regional Clinic - Center Street

Kyle ER & Hospital

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos

Bastrop County

A+ Life Style Medical Group

Caldwell County

Lockhart Family Medicine

Lockhart Family Practice Center

Burnet County

Children's Health Center

Lee County

Pieratt's Pharmacy

Fayette County

Apothecary of Medical Associates

Milam County

LHD Milam County Health Department (RE)

The pediatric vaccine comes in a different formulation from the vaccine approved for adults, so it is important to seek out providers who have received the pediatric vaccine when getting children in this age group vaccinated, according to DSHS.

