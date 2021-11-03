Where in Central Texas can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?
AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be shipping Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to over 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week.
The CDC will deliver 1,010,700 doses of the vaccine to Texas vaccine providers and 349,200 doses will be delivered to pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
More than 400,000 doses of the vaccine have already arrived with 162,000 expected to arrive today, and delivery of the full amount will continue through the next week.
A list of providers receiving the pediatric vaccine is available on the DSHS website.
"Vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 helps to protect all Texans from COVID-19," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. "Twenty-two Texas children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from complications of COVID-19 and 118 have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. The pediatric vaccine will further help reduce the spread of disease and prevent the rare but serious complications of COVID-19 in this age group."
There are approximately 2.9 million children ages 5 to 11 in Texas.
Here are the Central Texas providers expected to receive doses:
Travis County
- Austin Public Health
- Seton Medical Center Austin
- Lamar Plaza Drug Store
- Tarrytown Pharmacy
- Southwest Pediatric Associates - Austin
- Wildflower Pediatrics
- Austin Regional Clinic - Far West
- Austin Regional Clinic - Southwest
- Austin Public Health Immunization Program
- People's Community Clinic - Austin 2
- Austin Regional Clinic - South
- Grow Pediatrics And Adolescent Medicine, PLLC
- Family Wellness Clinic Ut Austin School Of Nursing
- Austin Diagnostic Clinic Travel Clinic
- Dell Childrens Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Texas Neuro Rehab Center
- Austin Regional Clinic - Quarry Lake
- 411 Pediatrics
- Austin Regional Clinic - Anderson Mill
- Austin Regional Clinic - Wilson Parke
- Schoolhouse Pediatrics
- South Austin Medical Clinic PLLC.
- Ellias Pediatrics
- Bee Caves Pediatrics - Austin
- Austin Children's Clinic
- One Medical
- Elissa Gonzalez, MD, PLLC.
- Pediatric Associates Of Austin
- 38th Street Pharmacy
- East Austin Medicine Shop
- Vina Pharmacy
- Specialty Apothecary Group LLC
- Lake Hills Pharmacy
- Texas Children's Specialty Care- Austin
- ARC East 7th
- CommUnityCare South East Health and Wellness Clinic
- Shots For Tots Far South
- Shots For Tots St Johns
- Carousel Pediatrics Wm Cannon
- Carousel Pediatrics Ed Bluestein
- CommUnityCare East Austin
- CommUnityCare - Rosewood Zaragosa
- Central Texas Allied Health Institute
- Austin Regional Clinic - Bee Cave
- Bee Caves Pediatrics - Lakeway
- Austin Regional Clinic - Manor
- Austin Regional Clinic - Kelly Lane
- Austin Regional Clinic - Pflugerville
Williamson County
- Cedar Park Ped Family Med 2
- Cedar Park Pediatric And Family Medicine - 2
- Cedar Park Pediatrics
- Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park
- Austin Regional Clinic - Cedar Park
- North Austin Pediatrics Cedar Park
- Georgetown Pediatrics
- Chisholm Trail Pediatrics
- Austin Regional Clinic - Georgetown
- Austin Regional Clinic - Hutto
- North Austin Pediatrics Leander
- Austin Regional Clinic - Leander
- Treehouse Pediatrics
- Austin Regional Clinic - Round Rock
- Austin Regional Clinic - Sendero Springs
- WCCHD Round Rock
Hays County
- Austin Regional Clinic-Buda
- Dripping Springs Pharmacy
- Austin Regional Clinic - Dripping Springs
- Austin Regional Clinic - Kyle
- Austin Regional Clinic - Center Street
- Kyle ER & Hospital
- Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Bastrop County
- A+ Life Style Medical Group
Caldwell County
- Lockhart Family Medicine
- Lockhart Family Practice Center
Burnet County
- Children's Health Center
Lee County
- Pieratt's Pharmacy
Fayette County
- Apothecary of Medical Associates
Milam County
- LHD Milam County Health Department (RE)
The pediatric vaccine comes in a different formulation from the vaccine approved for adults, so it is important to seek out providers who have received the pediatric vaccine when getting children in this age group vaccinated, according to DSHS.
