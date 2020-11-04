Expand / Collapse search

Widow of Parkland massacre victim elected to school board

By The Associated Press
Published 
Updated 6 hours ago
Florida
Associated Press
article

Debra Hixon (C) follows the Naval Security Force Key West pallbearers as they carry the casket of her husband Chris Hixon, who was the athletic director, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for his burial at South Florida National Cemetery on Feb

Expand

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The widow of a teacher killed in the 2018 Parkland high school massacre has won the election Tuesday to that county’s school board, joining the mother of a slain student.

Debra Hixon, the widow of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon, easily won election to the nine-member Broward County school board.

She joins Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa also died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting. Fourteen students and three staff members were killed.

PREVIOUS: Stoneman Douglas athletic director laid to rest

Debra Hixon is a longtime educator. She currently runs a maritime technology and marine science program at a suburban Fort Lauderdale high school. Her husband died trying to confront the shooter, a former Stoneman Douglas student.

Courtesy: Facebook/Debbi Hixon for Broward County School Board At Large Seat 9

She and her son Corey appeared in a campaign commercial supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The commercial used video from Biden comforting Stoneman Douglas survivors in 2018.

Corey, who has a developmental disability, runs after Biden as he is leaving and they embrace. Biden kisses Corey on the forehead and comforts him.