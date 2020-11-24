WilCo Judge Gravell pleads guilty to violating own COVID-19 order
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell has pleaded guilty to violating his own COVID-19 coronavirus stay-at-home order earlier this year and using county resources to do so.
A complaint was filed against the judge after Gravell attended his grandson's birthday party in April, just weeks after issuing a stay-at-home order for the county in March.
The complaint also said that Gravell wore firefighter gear from the Jarrell Fire Department to the party and that he had a Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy drive him.
Judge Gravell will now pay a $1,000 fine. He had also been charged with abuse of official capacity and official oppression but those charges have been dropped.
