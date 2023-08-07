William Friedkin, famed director of ‘The Exorcist,’ dies at 87

article

William Friedkin, the Oscar-winning director of "The French Connection" and "The Exorcist," has died.

He was 87 years old.

Friedkin died Monday in Los Angeles, California, according to TMZ , but the cause of his death has not been revealed at this time.

Born in Chicago on Aug. 29, 1939, Friedkin began working in local TV productions as a teenager. By age 16 he was directing live shows.

"My main influence was dramatic radio when I was a kid," he said in a 2001 interview. "I remember listening to it in the dark, Everything was left to the imagination. It was just sound. I think of the sounds first and then the images."

He moved from live shows to documentaries, making "The People Versus Paul Crump," in 1962. It was the story of a prison inmate who rehabilitates himself on Death Row after being sentenced for the murder of a guard during a botched robbery at a Chicago food plant.

Producer David Wolper was so impressed with it that he brought Friedkin to Hollywood to direct network TV shows.

After working on such shows as "The Bold Ones," "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour" and the documentary "The Thin Blue Line," Friedkin landed his first film, 1967’s "Good Times." It was a lighthearted musical romp headlined by the pop duo Sonny and Cher in what would be their only movie appearance together.

He followed that with "The Night They Raided Minsky’s," about backstage life at a burlesque theater, and "The Birthday Party," from a Harold Pinter play. He then gained critical attention with 1970’s "The Boys in the Band," a landmark film about gay men.

Friedkin rose to fame in the 1970s for his diverse filmmaking style and he especially changed the horror genre following the release of "The Exorcist."

FILE - Academy Award winning Director William Friedkin attends the special screening of "The Exorcist Extended Director's Cut" at Il Gattopardo on Sept. 29, 2010 in New York City. (George Napolitano/Getty Images)

His work also included memorable flicks such as "The Brink’s Job," "To Live and Die in L.A.," and "Killer Joe," just to name a few.

Friedkin has a new film on the way, too, "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," starring Kiefer Sutherland that’s set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.

Friedkin is survived by his wife, Sherry Lansing, and his two children, Jackson Friedkin and Cedric Narin-Smith.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this report.