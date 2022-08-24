Burn ban lifted in Williamson County following recent rains

County Judge Bill Gravell has lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of Williamson County due to the recent rains.

The lift went into effect at noon August 24.

"Due to the recent rains and higher humidity levels, I am lifting the burn ban; however, if the weather continues to be warm and dry, the burn ban could be implemented again as early as next week, so please burn while conditions are favorable," said Gravell.

Residents are advised to still be cautious with any outdoor burning activity. Outdoor burning must be conducted under state regulations found in Texas Administrative Code Section 30 TAC § 111.219.

Prior to conducting control burns, residents must take the following steps:

Contact your local fire department as some may require a Burn Permit. Contact Williamson County Communications at (512) 864-8282 to report your control burn. They should be able to inform you of any burning restrictions that they have been made aware of and that may exist.

Read the full order lifting the ban here,

Williamson County has been under a burn ban since June 21.