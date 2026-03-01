Witness recalls deadly shooting at Austin’s 6th street that left 3 dead, 14 injured

The Brief A mass shooting at Buford’s bar on Austin’s Sixth Street left three people dead, including the gunman, and 14 others wounded early Sunday morning. The gunman has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne; Governor Abbott has since ordered increased patrols and surveillance across the state. The identities of the victims remain unknown, as police continue to investigate the scene and notify families.



People who were on West Sixth Street during the mass shooting early on Sunday are recounting the chaos and fear that unfolded in one of the city’s busiest nightlife districts.

Three people, including the gunman, were killed, and 14 others were wounded in a mass shooting at Buford's bar on Austin's Sixth Street early Sunday morning.

Kelson Li said he arrived at Buford’s around midnight to meet a co-worker on what he described as a packed night downtown.

"It was really crowded at one point, like literally shoulder to shoulder," Li said.

Left: An image taken from video recorded from a high-rise overlooking the scene of a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, on March 1, 2026. Right: An image being circulated by FOX News shows the apparent shooter.

Li said he and his friend became separated, and he walked around the block to another bar. Around closing time, he returned to Buford’s, where gunfire erupted.

"I don’t know why I was compelled to walk into Buford’s toward the gunshots," Li said. "I guess I really was thinking about my co-worker, my friend. I wanted to make sure he was good."

Inside the bar, Li described scenes of panic.

"It was pandemonium and a lot of hysteria," he said. "No one knew what to do. People were just trying to be safe, trying to get to safety."

Li said some people appeared to have been grazed by bullets, while others were unresponsive.

"I saw maybe seven to eight bodies just kind of laying on the floor," he said. "You could see some people got grazed in the ear or in the leg or by their head. People were clinging on to life. People were lifeless."

The witness said the expressions on people’s faces are what he will remember most.

"You could just see a lot of people had a lot of fear in their eyes and even more worry from the people who were trying to keep others alive," Li said.

Li has been unable to reach his co-worker, who recently moved to Austin from Minnesota.

"He literally moved here two weeks ago … just trying to go out and experience Austin and meet people," Li said. "I’ve called him probably like a million times and it’s just gone dead. I’m trying to think best case scenario right now. I hope he’s OK."

Li said the experience has changed him.

"I think last night made me realize how precious the people that we are close with are, and we just need to live life fully," he said.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims.

According to the Associated Press, the gunman, now identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was wearing a T-shirt underneath the sweatshirt that had an Iranian flag on it.

FOX News obtained this image that purportedly shows the gunman responsible for a deadly mass shooting in Austin, Texas, on March 1, 2026. (FOX News)

An image obtained by FOX News purports to show Diagne wearing a sweatshirt that reads "Property of Allah."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Guard to step up patrols in surveillance across the state as part of Operation Fury Shield.

DPS will also increase patrols in the Sixth Street district, Abbott said.

