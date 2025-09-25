Woman arrested in connection to baby found in apartment complex dumpster

article

The Brief Austin police announce arrest in connection to baby found in dumpster 22-year-old Neli Dinora Rivera Felipe was arrested for the September 20 incident



The Austin Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby found in a dumpster.

What they're saying:

APD says 22-year-old Neli Dinora Rivera Felipe was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail.

Felipe is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual.

At a news conference, police say Felipe gave a statement to them that "she thought the baby was lifeless" as to why she allegedly threw her baby in a dumpster.

The backstory:

On Saturday, September 20 at around 1:37 p.m, APD officers responded a check welfare call about a baby reportedly found inside a dumpster in the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

Officers and Austin-Travis County Emergency Services arrived at the scene and found a baby and transported the baby to a local hospital.

APD Child Abuse Unit Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists arrived at the location to process the scene, gather evidence, and interview witnesses.

Based on evidence gathered, detectives believe that Felipe abandoned the newborn infant in the dumpster.

The baby is doing better, APD says, and remains in the hospital for evaluation.

What you can do:

This investigation is open and ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the APD Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880.

You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.