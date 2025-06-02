Woman assaults another woman who took photos of her about to smoke marijuana

The Brief Austin police asking public for help identifying a woman who assaulted another woman The suspect got angry when the victim took photos of her about to smoke marijuana



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman who assaulted another woman by her front door.

The backstory:

The incident happened at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, April 19 in the 1400 block of Coronado Hills Drive.

APD says the suspect got angry when the victim took photos of her about to smoke marijuana. Part of the incident was recorded on the victim's phone.

The suspect is described as:

White female

Believed to be in her 30s

Medium build

Short brown hair

Last seen wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, dark shorts, dark sliders and a dark strapless tank top. She was also carrying a backpack and a tote bag

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.