Expand / Collapse search

Woman brandishes firearm inside Austin business; police looking for 2 suspects

By
Published  September 5, 2025 11:24am CDT
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Austin police looking for 2 female suspects in connection to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
    • Incident happened on August 15 at Pinstack on Canyon Ridge Drive

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two female suspects in connection to an aggravated assault.

The backstory:

The incident happened on August 15 at around 10:29 p.m. at Pinstack located at 500 Canyon Ridge Drive.

APD says two female suspects entered the business and one of the suspects became aggressive and brandished a weapon towards an employee.

A security officer escorted the suspects outside the business, and once outside, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the security officer following a struggle for the weapon.

The two female suspects then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet vehicle, which was last seen leaving Pinstack onto Canyon Ridge Drive, heading towards the IH 35 service road. 

No one was injured in this incident.

Dig deeper:

The suspects and their vehicle are described as follows:

Suspect #1:

  • Hispanic female
  • Approximately 5'0" tall
  • Long black hair
  • Right arm sleeve tattoo
  • Last seen wearing, clear-lensed glasses, a black polo shirt, light blue jeans, and black and red Jordan shoes

Suspect #2 (Driver):

  • Hispanic female
  • Approximately 4'11" tall
  • Dark brown hair
  • Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts

This image is for illustration purposes only and does not depict the actual vehicle.

Suspect Vehicle Description

  • Make: Chevrolet
  • Type: Sedan
  • Model: Malibu
  • Color: White
  • Doors: 4-door
  • Year: Estimated 2013-2015

What you can do:

APD strongly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident, including details about the vehicle or the identities of the suspects, to contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177. 

You can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. 

A reward of up to $1,000 may be granted for information that leads to an arrest.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

North AustinCrime and Public Safety