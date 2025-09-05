Woman brandishes firearm inside Austin business; police looking for 2 suspects

The Brief Austin police looking for 2 female suspects in connection to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Incident happened on August 15 at Pinstack on Canyon Ridge Drive



The Austin Police Department is looking for two female suspects in connection to an aggravated assault.

The backstory:

The incident happened on August 15 at around 10:29 p.m. at Pinstack located at 500 Canyon Ridge Drive.

APD says two female suspects entered the business and one of the suspects became aggressive and brandished a weapon towards an employee.

A security officer escorted the suspects outside the business, and once outside, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the security officer following a struggle for the weapon.

The two female suspects then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet vehicle, which was last seen leaving Pinstack onto Canyon Ridge Drive, heading towards the IH 35 service road.

No one was injured in this incident.

Dig deeper:

The suspects and their vehicle are described as follows:

Suspect #1:

Hispanic female

Approximately 5'0" tall

Long black hair

Right arm sleeve tattoo

Last seen wearing, clear-lensed glasses, a black polo shirt, light blue jeans, and black and red Jordan shoes

Suspect #2 (Driver):

Hispanic female

Approximately 4'11" tall

Dark brown hair

Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts

This image is for illustration purposes only and does not depict the actual vehicle.

Suspect Vehicle Description

Make: Chevrolet

Type: Sedan

Model: Malibu

Color: White

Doors: 4-door

Year: Estimated 2013-2015

What you can do:

APD strongly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident, including details about the vehicle or the identities of the suspects, to contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177.

You can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be granted for information that leads to an arrest.