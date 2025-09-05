Woman brandishes firearm inside Austin business; police looking for 2 suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two female suspects in connection to an aggravated assault.
The backstory:
The incident happened on August 15 at around 10:29 p.m. at Pinstack located at 500 Canyon Ridge Drive.
APD says two female suspects entered the business and one of the suspects became aggressive and brandished a weapon towards an employee.
A security officer escorted the suspects outside the business, and once outside, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the security officer following a struggle for the weapon.
The two female suspects then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet vehicle, which was last seen leaving Pinstack onto Canyon Ridge Drive, heading towards the IH 35 service road.
No one was injured in this incident.
Dig deeper:
The suspects and their vehicle are described as follows:
Suspect #1:
- Hispanic female
- Approximately 5'0" tall
- Long black hair
- Right arm sleeve tattoo
- Last seen wearing, clear-lensed glasses, a black polo shirt, light blue jeans, and black and red Jordan shoes
Suspect #2 (Driver):
- Hispanic female
- Approximately 4'11" tall
- Dark brown hair
- Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts
This image is for illustration purposes only and does not depict the actual vehicle.
Suspect Vehicle Description
- Make: Chevrolet
- Type: Sedan
- Model: Malibu
- Color: White
- Doors: 4-door
- Year: Estimated 2013-2015
What you can do:
APD strongly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident, including details about the vehicle or the identities of the suspects, to contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177.
You can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be granted for information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.