Woman killed in possible North Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police say they are investigating a homicide in North Austin.
APD says it received the call around 12:30 from a woman saying someone had shot her in North Austin near River Oaks off I-35.
When police arrived on scene, they eventually found the woman with a gunshot wound. The victim died on scene.
At this time, police say the homicide could be the result of a possible road rage incident.
APD says they are investigating leads but provided no suspect description at this time.
