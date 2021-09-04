Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in possible North Austin road rage incident

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police say they are investigating a homicide in North Austin.

APD says it received the call around 12:30 from a woman saying someone had shot her in North Austin near River Oaks off I-35.

When police arrived on scene, they eventually found the woman with a gunshot wound. The victim died on scene.

At this time, police say the homicide could be the result of a possible road rage incident. 

APD says they are investigating leads but provided no suspect description at this time. 

