Woman killed in possible North Austin road rage incident

Police say they are investigating a homicide in North Austin.

APD says it received the call around 12:30 from a woman saying someone had shot her in North Austin near River Oaks off I-35.

When police arrived on scene, they eventually found the woman with a gunshot wound. The victim died on scene.

At this time, police say the homicide could be the result of a possible road rage incident.

APD says they are investigating leads but provided no suspect description at this time.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter