Woman knocked out by man after verbal altercation in downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man caught on video punching a woman in the face and knocking her out.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened on August 17 at around 1:03 a.m. near 7th Street and Red River.

Police say a man was involved in a verbal altercation and then was caught on surveillance and cell phone video punching a female in the jaw, knocking her out.

The suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic male

Mid 20s

Short black hair

Dimples on his cheeks

Possibly has a tattoo on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black, short sleeved button-up shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He had a pink wristband on his right wrist (possibly from a club or event)

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.