Woman knocked out by man after verbal altercation in downtown Austin

By
Published  August 28, 2025 8:10am CDT
Downtown
Woman knocked out after being punched by man

Austin police are looking for a man caught on video punching a woman in the face and knocking her out on August 17 near 7th Street and Red River.

The Brief

    • Austin police looking for man who punched a woman after a verbal altercation
    • The incident was caught on surveillance and cell phone video
    • It happened August 17 near 7th Street and Red River

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened on August 17 at around 1:03 a.m. near 7th Street and Red River.

Police say a man was involved in a verbal altercation and then was caught on surveillance and cell phone video punching a female in the jaw, knocking her out.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • Hispanic male
  • Mid 20s
  • Short black hair
  • Dimples on his cheeks
  • Possibly has a tattoo on his right forearm.
  • He was last seen wearing a black, short sleeved button-up shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He had a pink wristband on his right wrist (possibly from a club or event)

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. 

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department news release.

