Woman knocked out by man after verbal altercation in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a man caught on video punching a woman in the face and knocking her out.
The backstory:
APD says the incident happened on August 17 at around 1:03 a.m. near 7th Street and Red River.
Police say a man was involved in a verbal altercation and then was caught on surveillance and cell phone video punching a female in the jaw, knocking her out.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Hispanic male
- Mid 20s
- Short black hair
- Dimples on his cheeks
- Possibly has a tattoo on his right forearm.
- He was last seen wearing a black, short sleeved button-up shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He had a pink wristband on his right wrist (possibly from a club or event)
What you can do:
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department news release.