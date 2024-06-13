Woman sentenced for killing off-duty officer while intoxicated

A Travis County jury sentenced a woman to 18 years in prison for killing an off-duty police officer while driving intoxicated.

Lindsay Smith pleaded guilty earlier this week.

In summer 2020, police arrested then 26-year-old Smith after she hit Jeffrey Richardon with her car. Richardson was an officer with the Poteet Police Department, and was a father of five.

He was in town doing a contract job at a construction site near the Domain.

Richardson was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Smith stayed at the scene and performed a sobriety test.

In addition to prison time, Smith must also pay a $10,000 fine.