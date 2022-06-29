Off-duty South Texas officer hit by vehicle in North Austin

An off-duty officer from South Texas is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on the service road for Mopac. The incident happened near Duval and close to The Domain.

The officer was reportedly from an outside agency and was working a contract job at a construction zone.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer was arrested, but it's not clear what charges the driver will face.

The officer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials had to close the service for about five hours for the investigation.