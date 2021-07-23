Woman shot, suspect in custody in Harker Heights

A man is in custody after Harker Heights police say he shot a woman Friday afternoon.

The Harker Heights Police Department says that just before 1:30 p.m. on July 23, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Indian Trail and E. Knights Way for reports of shots fired by a man. When officers arrived, they found the man had left the area in a vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle was spotted later by a Bell County deputy constable who attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect fled and Harker Heights police officers joined the pursuit.

The pursuit went into the city of Nolanville where the suspect crashed.

Officers at the initial scene on Indian Trail were told a woman had been shot and was transported to Baylor, Scott & White in Temple. A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was shot by the man who had been taken into custody, says Harker Heights police, but there's no indications that the man and woman knew each other.

The woman had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Harker Heights police says that the man is in custody pending arraignment and charges for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and evading arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact detectives at 254-953-5440.

