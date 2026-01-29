Woman vandalizes East Austin smoke shop 3 times, causing nearly $30K in damages

The Brief A woman has vandalized an East Austin smoke shop three times since Thanksgiving The owner said she has caused about $30,000 in damages The woman has been arrested more than a dozen times in Travis County, with most charges eventually dropped or dismissed



An East Austin smoke shop owner says a woman has vandalized his business three times since Thanksgiving, causing about $30,000 in damage despite repeated arrests.

What they're saying:

Clinisha Henderson returned Wednesday and trashed the store again in a housecoat with nothing underneath. Police officers, customers, and employees have been assaulted during the incidents.

"My employee called the police again, and they locked her up, and we thought that was kind of it," Travis Tyler, owner of Smoking Burnouts, said. "We thought these were some pretty bad charges."

The first incident occurred around Thanksgiving.

"She just came in with the intent of destroying everything," Tyler said. "She wouldn't even say anything. She just came and started pushing stuff over and throwing stuff. She tried to assault him with a 4-foot water pipe."

Henderson was arrested on charges of assault of an officer and theft. About a month later, she returned.

"She went and assaulted another police officer," Tyler said. "She assaulted a disabled person, a visually impaired person."

She was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, criminal mischief and assault on a disabled person.

Clinisha Henderson

Tyler said he’s considering his options.

"I don't think she needs to go to jail. I think she needs help," Tyler said. "We've tossed around the idea of hiring a security guard. I think those guys are pretty expensive, though, and we really are a small local company."

Henderson has been arrested more than a dozen times in Travis County, with most charges eventually dropped or dismissed.

A mental health diversion hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately provide comment.