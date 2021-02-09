Woodcreek warning residents about possible mountain lion in area

The City of Woodcreek is warning neighbors to take precautions after what is suspected to be a mountain lion killed a deer there.

Two miles north of downtown Wimberley, Woodcreek is home to about 1,500 people and tons of wild animals. Still, this time when someone there reported a deer carcass found in a dry creek bed to the Hays County Constable's Precinct Three office, something about it seemed a little different.

"The way it was partially consumed and the stuff he saw around it. It sounded exactly like a mountain lion type kill," said Deputy Constable Keith Tomlin.

No one saw a big cat in action, so the report has not yet been confirmed.

However, the Woodcreek city manager told the constable’s office this wasn’t the first dead deer that seemed to have been attacked in that manner lately. "They've had three or four deer killed in the last several weeks that are consistent with what would be a mountain lion," Tomlin said.

The last time there was a suspected mountain lion in the Wimberley area was in 2018. That report was also based on animal carcasses found in wooded areas.

When it comes to confirmed mountain lions, the closest one to Woodcreek recently was in Kerr County in December. There was also a confirmed report in Williamson County two years ago, but none in Hays County.

"In our database, we do not have any confirmed records of mountain lions in that county for decades. And even in the surrounding counties, it's not impossible that mountain lions wander through from time to time, but they are very uncommon in this part of the state," said Jonah Evans, state mammalogist for Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Evans said it's more likely that another animal killed the deer. "It's very common for coyotes to learn how to kill deer and sometimes they can do it in a manner that looks very similar to the way mountain lions can kill deer," said Evans.

Still, Evans agreed with Woodcreek city leader’s decision to alert neighbors about the possibility of a mountain lion in the area. After all, it’s not impossible. "We have to settle with, we don't know for sure. Better safe than sorry," Evans said.

He also provided some advice in case someone does come in contact with a mountain lion.

"If you see a mountain lion when you're out hiking around, gather up any small children together, pick up some rocks and sticks and hold your ground. And you could back away slowly if you're on a path and it's trying to get by or something, but generally, it's going to go about his business. And you can go about yours as well and just continue your walk," said Evans.

The Woodcreek advisory also suggests people not let small animals and children run around unsupervised and if they see a big cat, "Do not run. Do all you can to enlarge your image. Do not crouch down or try to hide. If the lion is aggressive, throw rocks, sticks, or anything you can get your hands on. If the lion attacks, fight back."

Texas Parks and Wildlife said they will not be investigating this suspected mountain lion report because the deer carcass is already past the point of identification by now. However, if there are additional reports, they are willing to investigate that.