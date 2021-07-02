Worker thrown across tarp by winds whipping through baseball stadium

A minor league grounds crew member went for a ride across the tarp-covered baseball diamond on Wednesday.

A storm system sent a gust of wind howling through Regions Field as the crew worked to secure the tarp over the infield.

Video shared by the Birmingham Barons shows one unlucky worker holding on to the tarp in shallow right field as the wind snatched it off the ground. The worker went sliding across the tarp and deep into the infield.

AccuWeather identified the worker as Caleb Paullus, who declined an interview because he wants to move past the incident, "as much as it gives us all a laugh."

He didn’t appear injured. Video shows him quickly returning to his feet and working with his crewmates to secure the tarp.

This story was reported from Atlanta.