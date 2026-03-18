Liberty Hill man who plotted to kill ex-wife sentenced to decades in prison

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The Brief Liberty Hill man sentenced in connection to plot to assassinate ex-wife Clinton Wayne Harmon was found guilty of attempted capital murder



Clinton Wayne Harmon was found guilty of attempted capital murder in connection to a plot to assassinate his ex-wife.

He has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

The backstory:

The Williamson County District Attorney's Office says that the investigation began on March 8, 2024 when Williamson County Sheriff's Office detectives and Libery Hill Police Department officers responded to a reported burglary at the San Gabriel apartments.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered two victims, Britni Harmon and Christopher Stewart, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

While receiving emergency aid, Britni identified her ex-husband as a potential suspect. At the time of the attack, the two were involved in a pending child custody dispute.

Dig deeper:

During the trial, evidence was presented that someone had forcibly entered the apartment.

Once inside, the intruder opened fire on the victims with a 9mm handgun while they were asleep in bed.

Investigators confirmed that Britni sustained 11 gunshot wounds and Stewart sustained 3 gunshot wounds.

A recording provided to police by Clinton Wayne's girlfriend revealed that he had plotted with other individuals to assassinate his ex-wife.

Investigators utilized surveillance footage and data from a GPS tracking device previously installed in Clinton Wayne's vehicle to place him at the scene during the commission of the crime.

Clinton Wayne did not have a documented criminal history prior to this attack.

What they're saying:

"It is nothing short of a miracle that the victims survived this calculated, cold-blooded ambush," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick.

"While we cannot undo the trauma they endured, we hope this 32-year sentence provides them with a sense of security and justice. Our office remains committed to prosecuting domestic violence to the fullest extent of the law to ensure the safety of our community."