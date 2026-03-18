Central Texas farm pivots after severe weather wipes out tulip fields

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The Brief Severe weather in Texas, including extreme heat and high winds, caused a tulip crop shortage at The Robinson Family Farm in Temple. The farm is substituting its pick-your-own Tulip experience with a build-your-own bouquet bar using imported flowers from a local florist. The farm will remain open through Easter for visitors to enjoy alternative attractions like zip lines, food trucks, and animal encounters.



A popular Central Texas farm known for its spring tulip fields is facing a major setback after severe weather conditions wiped out much of its flower crops, forcing the owners to quickly adapt during one of their busiest seasons.

Weather wipes out Central Texas tulips

Local perspective:

The Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas, announced through several social media updates, that its highly anticipated "pick-your-own" tulip experience has effectively become a crop failure following a mix of drought, unseasonable temperatures, heavy rain, and high winds.

Courtesy: The Robinson Family Farm's Facebook page

The farm, owned by Brian and Helen Robinson, draws visitors every Spring for its wide array of tulip fields. But earlier this month, they uploaded a video to the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page saying that only about 60% of tulips that started the germination process had bloomed. Impressive farming considering the January Texas freeze, the February drought conditions and the harsh winds of up to 50 mph to start Spring.

That, combined with temperatures heading into the 80s and 90s, make conditions unfavorable for the typically cool-weather flowers.

So just as farmers do, The Robinson Family Farm had to adapt.

"Farming is not easy"

What they're saying:

"Farming is not easy," co-owner Helen Robinson said in a video update. "Between the drought not creating the bulbs we needed and the rain destroying the ones that were, the field is not looking pretty. It is not at all what we worked hard for."

Days later, conditions worsened. Rainfall that was expected to help instead of damage developing blooms, and subsequent strong winds, with gusts forecast up to 50 mph, to add to the losses.

On March 14, in a Facebook video, Helen says the farm’s tulip season had been disappointing, but the response from visitors has been encouraging despite the setback.

"We’re working with what we’ve got," she said. "We’re not going to let it kill our vibe, and we’re still going to come out and have a great time."

Robinson Family Farm adapts

Dig deeper:

The farm continues to stay open for spring break visitors, shifting its focus to other attractions on the farm, including zip lines, playgrounds, animal encounters, food trucks and live entertainment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: The Robinson Family Farm's Facebook page

To partially replace the tulip-picking experience, the farm partnered with a local florist, Precious Memories, to offer a "build-your-own bouquet" bar using over 3,000 imported flowers. The initial supply of 1,000 imported tulips sold out quickly during opening weekend, prompting the farm to expand orders and continue the offering through Easter.

Courtesy: The Robinson Family Farm's Facebook page

On March 15, the farm posted a video saying they ordered more roses, carnations and daisies as they continued to work and secure additional tulips for upcoming weekends.

Spring Break activities, Easter hours

What's next:

The farm plans to continue weekend operations through Easter and is already looking ahead to future seasons.

Easter Egg hunts will be hosted at the farm, during business hours, in the last week of March, and the week of Easter, starting at noon.

The situation highlights the challenges farmers face in Texas as volatile weather patterns can quickly impact crops and seasonal businesses.