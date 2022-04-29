Expand / Collapse search

Wyoming Springs-Smyers Lane intersection improvements underway in Round Rock

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Round Rock
Pictured from left: Oscar Salazar-Bueno, Steven Shull, Christen Eschberger, Pct. 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Pct. 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey, Coy Lechow, Tracy Cooper and Whit Friend (Williamson County)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Improvements to the Wyoming Springs at Smyers Lane intersection in Round Rock are now underway.

Williamson County will install a dedicated left-turn lane southbound on Wyoming Springs Drive at Smyers Lane. This will provide a bay for cars to stack up prior to turning left into Walgreens, allowing southbound traffic to continue unimpeded.

Pct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey and Pct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook were joined by others to break ground on improvements to the intersection.

"I’m pleased to get this safety project underway," said Covey. "The left-turn lane will help alleviate congestion in the area and allow for safe ingress to local retail businesses."

The project, which is anticipated to be completed in summer 2022, costs $355,892.50 and is being funded with voter-approved 2019 Road Bonds, says the county.