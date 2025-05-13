New Zilker Loop seasonal shuttle aims to reduce weekend traffic jams

The Brief New Zilker Loop shuttle service to launch Memorial Day weekend Shuttle to run weekends and holidays this summer Shuttle to run from Stratford lot to popular areas like Zilker Park and Barton Springs



Austin Parks & Recreation hopes the new Zilker Loop service will reduce weekend traffic jams in the area.

New Zilker Loop seasonal shuttle service

What we know:

The service will run Saturday, May 24 through Monday, Sept. 1, on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

The service will also be available on the following holidays: Memorial Day (Monday, May 26), Juneteenth (Thursday, June 19), Independence Day (Friday, July 4), and Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 1).

The Zilker Loop will take visitors from the less congested Stratford parking lot to popular areas including Zilker Playground, Barton Creek and Barton Springs Pool.

The first two hours of parking fees in the Stratford lot can be waived using a code in the parking app. Weekend and holiday parking at Zilker Park costs $3 per hour. Park visitors can pay and renew parking charges using the Park ATX App.

Map of new Zilker Loop shuttle service (Austin Parks & Recreation)

The route includes four stops:

Stratford Lot

Zilker Playground

Barton Springs Pool

Polo Fields Parking Area

The free shuttle will loop around picking up passengers and dropping them at those four designated stops about every 15 to 20 minutes.

No pets or coolers are allowed on the vehicle.