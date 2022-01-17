Texas Longhorns men's tennis team takes on top ranked Florida

The 3rd ranked University of Texas men's tennis team got an early test as they welcomed top-ranked Florida in a rematch of last year's Final Four.

The Longhorns top player Eliot Spizzirri won his first, dropped the second, and had to fight off multiple match points in the third to get the point for Texas and tie the overall matchup at three apiece. It call came down to the final match and UT's Pierre-Yves Bailly came up short.

Texas loses to Florida 4-3.

