Arch Manning takes over for injured Quinn Ewers, leads No. 2 Texas to 56-7 rout of UTSA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning passed for four touchdowns and ran 67 yards for another score after taking over for injured starter Quinn Ewers in the second quarter, leading No. 2 Texas to a 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday night.

Texas (3-0) led 14-0 when Ewers left with what coach Steve Sarkisian described as a strained abdomen. Manning threw a 19-yard touchdown to DeAndre Moore on his first play, then broke off the long sprint for another touchdown on Texas’ next possession, as several UTSA (1-2) defenders chased him.

Manning and Isaiah Bond connected for a 51-yard TD on Texas’ first series in the third quarter that made it 35-7. His next throw was a 75-yard deep strike TD to Ryan Wingo.

Manning finished 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards. He left the game early in the fourth quarter after his final touchdown pass to Johntay Cook II.

The five-star recruit with the NFL family pedigree might be the highest-profile backup quarterback in the country. With sharp passing and an unexpected burst of speed, Manning showed that he should indeed live up to the hype.

And if Ewers has to remain out for an extended period, Texas still has time to groom Manning as the starter before the schedule gets much more difficult.

Texas hosts Louisiana-Monroe next week, then opens its first SEC schedule at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 28. The Longhorns then have a week off before their annual rivalry with Oklahoma.

Texas made no immediate announcement of how long Ewers may be out. He first called for medical staff before laying on the field on his back. Ewers eventually walked off the field but pulled his shirt over his face as he went into the team medical tent. He was on the sideline in street clothes by the third quarter.

Ewers has missed several games the last two seasons with injuries. He gained attention as a Heisman Trophy contender after Texas’ big road win at defending national champion Michigan . He was 14 of 16 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns and one interception against UTSA before the injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

UTSA: The defense continues to surrender big play touchdowns as the Longhorns hit three of more than 50 yards. The secondary was overwhelmed by Texas’ speed, even when Manning sprinted past several defenders on his long scoring run.

Texas: All eyes will be on the depth chart and the weekly injury/availability report. The Longhorns have to feel good about Manning, who gives every indication he can be as good as the hype. If Ewers remains out, freshman Trey Owens elevates to top backup role.

UP NEXT

UTSA hosts Houston Christian on Saturday.

Texas hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night.

