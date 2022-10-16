Austin FC advances to MLS Western Conference Semifinals

Austin FC moves on to Round 2 of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference after defeating Real Salt Lake in a penalty shootout at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC and Real Salt Lake tied 2-2 in extra time and the game was ultimately decided through penalty kicks with Austin FC scoring three in a row and Real Salt Lake scoring one.

RSL took the lead in the 3rd-minute through Sergio Cordova, who then doubled his tally 12 minutes later from the penalty spot, says Austin FC. Sebastián Driussi responded with a goal in the 31st-minute, assisted by Diego Fagundez with an inch-perfect cross for the Argentine to head in, the eighth time this year that pair combined to score.

The Verde & Black came to life in the second half, with a pair of chances falling Emiliano Rigoni’s way. Between those chances, RSL forward Rubio Rubin was shown a red card for a foul on goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Austin then piled on the pressure, forcing multiple saves from RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath. Just when it looked as though time might run out, Rigoni won a penalty kick in stoppage time, which Driussi converted to tie the score with only moments remaining in the match.

Driussi even came close to winning the match on three separate occasions in extra time, hitting the post once and twice having goals ruled out, says the team.

In the shootout, Stuver saved a pair of penalty attempts from RSL and a third was missed. Three successful attempts from Driussi, Fagundez, and Rigoni won the contest for Austin.

Three RSL players received yellow cards: Rubio Rubin in the 17th-minute, Justen Glad in the 45+4th-minute, and Scott Caldwell in the 90+2-minute. Rubin also received a second yellow in the 52nd-minute. Alex Ring was the only Austin FC player to receive a yellow card.

NEXT MATCH

Austin FC will host the winner of the FC Dallas vs Minnesota United game at Q2 Stadium in North Austin on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. The team won the home-field advantage after finishing the regular season in second place in the MLS Western Conference. FC Dallas and Minnesota United play Monday night in Frisco, Texas.

Season Ticket Members who opted into the Playoff Pay As We Play Strip will see their tickets on their SeatGeek accounts by 3 p.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 17, says Austin FC. Oak Collective Waitlist Members will have access to a ticket pre-sale on Monday as well. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. CT.

All matches played in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs are single-elimination matches. The winner between second-seed Austin FC and its to-be-determined opponent will advance to the Western Conference Final hosted by the highest remaining seed on Sunday, Oct. 30.