Burn ban in effect for Travis County for next 30 days
AUSTIN, Texas - A burn ban is in effect for the next month for unincorporated areas of Travis County due to dry conditions.
What we know:
The ban is in effect now and will remain in effect for the next 30 days unless lifted earlier by the Travis County judge or fire marshal.
Officials say the ban is a preventative safety measure due to ongoing dry vegetation, low humidity and weather patterns.
The ban applies to all outdoor burning, but does not apply to prescribed burns done under supervision by a certified manager or outdoor welding, cutting, grinding or other hot work operations done in accordance with fire marshal guidelines.
What you can do:
The county fire marshal is urging residents to take extra precautions, including:
- Avoiding any activities that could generate sparks
- Using caution when grilling outdoors
- Keeping a water source or fire extinguishers nearby
- Never leaving flames unattended
Anyone who sees a fire possibly out of control should call 911 immediately.
Residents can get updates on the burn ban by testing TCBURNBAN to 888777.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Travis County officials