Chiefs face Chargers with AFC West lead on the line

First place in the AFC West is on the line Thursday night when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.

The division rivals meet in FOX’s final Thursday Night Football game of the season inside of SoFi Stadium. The final Thursday night game will air next week on NFL Network.

The Chiefs (9-4) currently sit atop the division. And if fortune favors them Thursday night, they’ll extend their lead.

Kansas City has won its last six games and have appeared to regain championship form in that time span. The Chiefs’ fourth-ranked offense has been led by stellar play from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Often resembling a magician in the pocket, Mahomes has amassed 3,642 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with a 65.5% completion percentage this year. His Achilles heel, though, has been turnovers.

Defenders have intercepted Mahomes 12 times this season — a statistic the Chargers would be happy to add too with their fourth-ranked pass defense.

Los Angeles (8-5) would take the division lead with a win and have defeated the Chiefs already this season. And with the sixth-best offense in the league, the Chargers could give Kansas City defenders fits Thursday night — specifically in the air.

The Chargers boast the fifth-best passing offense while the Chiefs’ pass defense ranks 26th. Quarterback Justin Herbert has totaled 3.822 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

Even so, he too has amassed double-digit interceptions — connecting with opposing players 11 times.

Thursday Night Football on FOX coverage begins with the Thursday Night Football Pregame Show at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Chiefs and the Chargers.

