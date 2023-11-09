FOX Sports NFL pregame show to originate from the US Air Force Academy

article

This week's "FOX NFL Sunday" pregame show will originate from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, continuing the network's tradition of going to military installations in honor of Veterans Day.

The two-hour pregame show begins Sunday at 11 p.m. EST. It will feature San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich discussing his love for the academy and his time spent there, Rob Gronkowski parachuting out of a UV-18B Twin Otter aircraft at 11,000 feet live (weather permitting) and a feature by Tom Rinaldi on football player Hunter Brown, who passed away earlier this year.

The show also includes pilot and Air Force Academy graduate Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who famously landed U.S. Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009 with 155 people on board, delivering a voice over.

FOX Sports did a show from the Military Academy in West Point, New York, in 2019, and the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2021. It has also originated from military bases around the world, including Afghanistan.

The entire pregame crew of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Jay Glazer and Gronkowski will appear along with 1,000 Air Force Academy cadets.