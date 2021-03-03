Goodyear Tire Test Day at Circuit of the Americas

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has been the home for Formula 1 and MotoGP races and on May 23 the track will host its first NASCAR race. That's still a couple of months away but it all feels a bit more real now after Goodyear Tire Test Day.

The event was held in preparation for the upcoming EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix.

Drivers Bard Kaeslowski, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex took spins around the track for what will be a road course race, which as NASCAR fans know, can be far different and maybe a little more entertaining than oval track races.