LBJ High School football team begins preseason after jump to 5A

LBJ High School head coach Jahmal Fenner says the team is going in confident after making a run to a 4A-D1 state championship game last year and the state semis the season before that.

"It just gives us the confidence and the pride to know that our program is where it should be, so we're excited about that and that's the biggest thing. We want to put out a great product year in and year out and we want to be consistent with doing that," Fenner says.

Senior running back/line backer Sedrick Alexander says the team has one mission.

"There's only one more step, we have to win State, that's our whole goal for this year. We're trying to prepare all our young'ns to be successful in the classroom, so they can be able to play," says Alexander.

Alexander's teammate, senior linebacker Latreveon McCutchin agrees.

"Yes sir, State Championship this year, we really have a chip on our shoulder. I feel like a lot of guys on the team that are returning are hungry, so we're going to really go out there and get it this year," McCutchin says.

LBJ opens its season against Manor.

