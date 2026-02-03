Abbott threatens to strip schools' funding after student anti-ICE walkouts, arrests at protest

The Brief Gov. Abbott threatens to strip funding from schools following student walkouts over ICE Abbott was responding to an article about 2 juveniles being arrested in Kyle during a protest Kyle police have said the arrests were unrelated to the protest



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to strip funding from schools after hundreds of students walked out in protest of ICE operations and immigration policies.

What they're saying:

Abbott's remark came in the form of a post on X, responding to an article about two juveniles being arrested during a walkout protest in Kyle.

"It’s about time students like this were arrested. Harming someone is a crime — even for students. Disruptive walkouts allowed by schools lead to just this kind of chaos. Schools and staff who allow this behavior should be treated as co-conspirators and should not be immune for criminal behavior," Abbott posted.

He ended the post with: "We are also looking into stripping the funding of schools that abandon their duty to teach our kids the curriculum required by law."

The backstory:

Hundreds of Hays CISD students from five different schools walked out of their classes and off campus to protest ICE operations on Monday afternoon.

The Kyle Police Department shared Monday that about 500 of those students had gone to downtown Kyle during their walkout.

Officers on scene had noticed a minor in possession of alcohol, which resulted in the arrests.

One juvenile was charged with assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, interfering with public duties, consumption, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

The other juvenile was charged with resisting arrest and interfering with public duties. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

KPD says that the arrests were unrelated to the walkout.

Dig deeper:

Abbott's post comes after he called on Texas education commissioner Mike Morath to investigate Austin ISD after students from 14 campuses held demonstrations on Jan. 30.

He previously stated: "AISD gets taxpayer dollars to teach the subjects required by the state, not to help students skip school to protest. Our schools are for educating our children, not political indoctrination."

In a letter to parents, AISD Superintendent Matias Segura said the demonstrations were not sponsored or endorsed by the district and that the district wants to have students in class during school hours.