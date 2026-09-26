No. 1 Texas Longhorns holds off No. 14 Tennessee Vols 20-17 in Knoxville

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The Brief No. 1 Texas held off No. 14 Tennessee 20-17 in a dramatic road victory to remain undefeated at 4-0. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 201 yards and running back Raleek Brown scored two touchdowns to power the Longhorns. Tennessee recovered a late onside kick and reached Texas territory, but the Longhorns survived after a final incomplete pass.



The Texas Longhorns survived a wild finish Saturday, holding off No. 14 Tennessee 20-17 in the first on-campus meeting between the two programs.

The win keeps Texas ranked No. 1 and moves the Longhorns to 4-0. It also gives quarterback Arch Manning his first true road win in regulation as Texas’ starter.

Arch Manning & Raleek Brown power Texas offense

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: Raleek Brown #0 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with Arch Manning #16 after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Austin, T Expand

What we know:

Texas built a 10-3 halftime lead from a 9-yard touchdown run from Raleek Brown and a 22-yard field goal, but Tennessee tied the game early in the third quarter when punt-returner Qua Moss returned a Texas punt 57 yards for a touchdown.

The score was the first punt return touchdown Texas had allowed since 2013, and the first of Moss' career.

Manning responded with a big play on Texas’ next possession, connecting with Cam Coleman for a 30-yard gain while taking a hit. Finishing the drive with a 44-yard field goal to put the Longhorns back in front, 13-10.

Texas took control late in the fourth quarter after Manning found Ryan Wingo for two key completions on the drive, and Brown finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

That gave Texas a 20-10 lead with 5:41 remaining in the game.

Dramatic finish and onside kick

Dig deeper:

Tennessee answered quickly as Faizon Brandon connected with Mike Matthews on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 1:22 left, then the Volunteers recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The Longhorns’ defense appeared to end the game when edge rusher Colin Simmons sacked Brandon, but a Texas facemask penalty gave Tennessee another chance. Simmons recorded five sacks, tying the school’s single-game record.

After more penalties and a late scramble, Brandon’s final pass fell incomplete as Texas held on.

By the numbers:

Manning completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards and running back Raleek Brown finished with two touchdowns the Texas run game closed out the win.

Texas improves to 4-0 and will return home for its next game. Tennessee falls to 3-1.