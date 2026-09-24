South Austin homicide: Man shot by homeowner during burglary

The Brief Man shot, killed Wednesday morning identified by Austin Police APD says man was in the middle of burglarizing a home when the homeowner shot him No charges have been filed at this time



A man shot and killed early Wednesday morning was in the middle of burglarizing a South Austin home, Austin police say.

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What they're saying:

Austin police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 200 block of Virtus Bend just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Dmario Antonie Jones with gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Jones was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:10 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that Jones entered the home and went into the bedroom. Jones was then shot by the homeowner while burglarizing the home.

Dig deeper:

APD says that the homeowner was interviewed by detectives and has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

The homeowner was released and no charges have been filed at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

This is Austin's 43rd homicide of the year.