Round Rock Express no longer Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate

The Round Rock Express has released an official statement after it was revealed that the team will no longer be the Triple-A affiliate for the Houston Astros. The Astros have reached an agreement to make the Sugar Land Skeeters its new affiliate.

Express President Chris Almendarez thanks the Astros for 12 years of affiliation partnership. Round Rock was Houston's Double-A club from 2000-2004 and then Houston's Triple-A affiliate from 2005-2010 and 2019-2020.

In the team's 20th season in 2019, the Express went 84-56 and made the Pacific Coast League playoffs for the first time since 2015.

"With historic performances from the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez and many others, we were proud to provide the training ground for the next wave of Astros stars," Almendarez says.

Almendarez goes on to say in the statement that they are negotiating with Major and Minor League Baseball in the coming weeks and are "excited" to start the next chapter of Triple-A Baseball in Round Rock with a new affiliate.

The full statement is as follows:

