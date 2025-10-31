Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 10 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2025-26 season.

Hutto rallies from being down double digits, stays first in district with 35-34 win over Vista Ridge

Anderson stays unbeaten with 56-22 win over Lockhart, sets up Weiss showdown next week

Thursday, Oct. 30

Hutto 35

Vista Ridge 34

Lockhart 22

Anderson 56

Travis 52

Northeast 7

SA Cornerstone

LASA

Friday, Oct 31

Akins 0

Lake Travis 48

Austin High 7

Bowie 34

Westwood 0

Vandegrift 43

Manor 21

McNeil 42

Westlake 65

Del Valle 7

Cedar Creek 35

Lehman 28

Johnson 17

Converse Judson 10

McCallum 63

Navarro 0

New Braunfels Canyon 7

Cibolo Steele 49

Round Rock 66

Stony Point 38

Georgetown 50

Lake Belton 40

Killeen Chaparral 20

Glenn 42

Hays Consolidated 13

CS A&M Consolidated 45

Leander 7

Cedar Park 46

Weiss 31

College Station 35

Rouse 24

East View 21

Manor New Tech 62

Achieve 0

Elgin 7

Connally 49

Florence 8

UC Randolph 55

Llano 44

Marion 27

Luling 0

Ingram Moore 39

Rogers 55

Thrall 35

LBJ 49

Taylor 14

Smithville 85

Wimberley 84

Harper 12

Thorndale 33

Weimar 21

Flatonia 7

Liberty Hill 63

Crockett 6

Holland 0

San Saba 34

Mason 45

Johnson City 13

Iola 50

Bartlett 15

Lago Vista 24

Geronimo Navarro 14

Prairie Lea 0

Runge 50

Comfort 0

Lexington 54

Rockdale 26

Troy 45

Somerville 6

Milano 49

St. Michael's 6

St. Thomas 46

Austin Hill Country 27

Schertz John Paul II 13

Fort Worth Country Day 55

St. Andrew's Episcopal 15

Hyde Park

Brentwood

TMI

St. Dominic Savio

Bulverde Bracken

Marble Falls Faith

SM Academy

SA Lutheran

Veritas 54

Texas School For The Deaf 8