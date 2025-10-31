Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 10 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 10 highlights
Hutto rallies from being down double digits, stays first in district with 35-34 win over Vista Ridge
Anderson stays unbeaten with 56-22 win over Lockhart, sets up Weiss showdown next week
Week 10 scores
Thursday, Oct. 30
Hutto 35
Vista Ridge 34
Lockhart 22
Anderson 56
Travis 52
Northeast 7
SA Cornerstone
LASA
Friday, Oct 31
Akins 0
Lake Travis 48
Austin High 7
Bowie 34
Westwood 0
Vandegrift 43
Manor 21
McNeil 42
Westlake 65
Del Valle 7
Cedar Creek 35
Lehman 28
Johnson 17
Converse Judson 10
McCallum 63
Navarro 0
New Braunfels Canyon 7
Cibolo Steele 49
Round Rock 66
Stony Point 38
Georgetown 50
Lake Belton 40
Killeen Chaparral 20
Glenn 42
Hays Consolidated 13
CS A&M Consolidated 45
Leander 7
Cedar Park 46
Weiss 31
College Station 35
Rouse 24
East View 21
Manor New Tech 62
Achieve 0
Elgin 7
Connally 49
Florence 8
UC Randolph 55
Llano 44
Marion 27
Luling 0
Ingram Moore 39
Rogers 55
Thrall 35
LBJ 49
Taylor 14
Smithville 85
Wimberley 84
Harper 12
Thorndale 33
Weimar 21
Flatonia 7
Liberty Hill 63
Crockett 6
Holland 0
San Saba 34
Mason 45
Johnson City 13
Iola 50
Bartlett 15
Lago Vista 24
Geronimo Navarro 14
Prairie Lea 0
Runge 50
Comfort 0
Lexington 54
Rockdale 26
Troy 45
Somerville 6
Milano 49
St. Michael's 6
St. Thomas 46
Austin Hill Country 27
Schertz John Paul II 13
Fort Worth Country Day 55
St. Andrew's Episcopal 15
Hyde Park
Brentwood
TMI
St. Dominic Savio
Bulverde Bracken
Marble Falls Faith
SM Academy
SA Lutheran
Veritas 54
Texas School For The Deaf 8
