Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 10 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  October 31, 2025 7:03pm CDT
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 10 highlights

Hutto rallies from being down double digits, stays first in district with 35-34 win over Vista Ridge

2025 Week 10: Hutto vs Vista Ridge

2025 Week 10: Hutto vs Vista Ridge

In week 10 of high school football, Hutto took on Vista Ridge on Thursday night!

Anderson stays unbeaten with 56-22 win over Lockhart, sets up Weiss showdown next week

2025 Week 10: Lockhart vs Anderson

2025 Week 10: Lockhart vs Anderson

In week 10 of high school football, Anderson took on Lockhart on Thursday night!

Week 10 scores

Thursday, Oct. 30

Hutto 35
Vista Ridge 34

Lockhart 22
Anderson 56

Travis 52
Northeast 7

SA Cornerstone
LASA

Friday, Oct 31

Akins 0
Lake Travis 48

Austin High 7
Bowie 34

Westwood 0
Vandegrift 43

Manor 21
McNeil 42

Westlake 65
Del Valle 7

Cedar Creek 35
Lehman 28

Johnson 17
Converse Judson 10

McCallum 63
Navarro 0

New Braunfels Canyon 7
Cibolo Steele 49

Round Rock 66
Stony Point 38

Georgetown 50
Lake Belton 40

Killeen Chaparral 20
Glenn 42

Hays Consolidated 13
CS A&M Consolidated 45

Leander 7
Cedar Park 46

Weiss 31
College Station 35

Rouse 24
East View 21

Manor New Tech 62
Achieve 0

Elgin 7
Connally 49

Florence 8
UC Randolph 55

Llano 44
Marion 27

Luling 0
Ingram Moore 39

Rogers 55
Thrall 35

LBJ 49
Taylor 14

Smithville 85
Wimberley 84

Harper 12
Thorndale 33

Weimar 21
Flatonia 7

Liberty Hill 63
Crockett 6

Holland 0
San Saba 34

Mason 45
Johnson City 13

Iola 50
Bartlett 15

Lago Vista 24
Geronimo Navarro 14

Prairie Lea 0
Runge 50

Comfort 0
Lexington 54

Rockdale 26
Troy 45

Somerville 6
Milano 49

St. Michael's 6
St. Thomas 46

Austin Hill Country 27
Schertz John Paul II 13

Fort Worth Country Day 55
St. Andrew's Episcopal 15

Hyde Park
Brentwood

TMI
St. Dominic Savio

Bulverde Bracken
Marble Falls Faith

SM Academy
SA Lutheran

Veritas 54
Texas School For The Deaf 8

