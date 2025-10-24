Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 9 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 9 highlights
Taylor stays unbeaten in district, blows out Eastside 46-12
Week 9 scores
Thursday, Oct. 23
Anderson 29
Hays Consolidated 14
Bowie 55
Akins 12
Connally 63
Navarro 6
Lehman 0
Hendrickson 63
Taylor 46
Eastside Memorial 12
Friday, Oct. 24
Del Valle 0
Dripping Springs 63
Lake Travis 31
Westlake 10
McNeil 35
Cedar Ridge 38
Vandegrift 44
Hutto 34
Stony Point 7
Westwood 35
SA East Central 28
Johnson 35
Cibolo Steele 27
San Marcos 21
Lake Belton 21
Cedar Park 49
East View 49
Killeen Chaparral 0
Glenn 14
Georgetown 57
Rouse 31
Leander 22
Vista Ridge 44
Manor 10
CS A&M Consolidated 49
Cedar Creek 0
College Station 45
Lockhart 14
Bastrop
Elgin
Crockett 35
Huntington 18
Liberty Hill 58
McCallum 7
Brownwood 38
Burnet 7
Lampasas 7
Stephenville 49
Kennedy 0
Fredericksburg 62
Achieve 0
Travis 58
LASA
St. Andrews
Wimberley 38
Gonzales 30
Salado 29
Jarrell 43
Northwest 7
LBJ 71
Geronimo Navarro 48
Smithville 27
Giddings 14
Bellville 49
La Grange
Caldwell
Bartlett 38
Milano 13
Lexington 33
Blanco 35
Luling 17
Florence 6
UC Randolph 0
Llano 36
Thrall
Comfort
Rockdale 28
Cameron Yoe 55
Flatonia 3
Kenedy 33
Thorndale 47
Johnson City 0
Mason 51
Holland 0
Somerville 14
Granger 58
Tyler Grace 20
Hyde Park 28
Regents
Grace Prep
St. Dominic Savio
St. Michael's
Austin Crusaders
St. Andrew's
Marble Falls Faith 61
SM Academy 16
Veritas
RR Christian
