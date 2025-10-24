Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 9 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  October 24, 2025 9:51pm CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 9 highlights

Taylor stays unbeaten in district, blows out Eastside 46-12

2025 Week 9: Taylor vs Eastside Memorial

In week nine of high school football, Taylor took on Eastside Memorial

Week 9 scores

Thursday, Oct. 23

Anderson 29
Hays Consolidated 14

Bowie 55
Akins 12

Connally 63
Navarro 6

Lehman 0
Hendrickson 63

Taylor 46
Eastside Memorial 12

Friday, Oct. 24

Del Valle 0
Dripping Springs 63

Lake Travis 31
Westlake 10

McNeil 35
Cedar Ridge 38

Vandegrift 44
Hutto 34

Stony Point 7
Westwood 35

SA East Central 28
Johnson 35

Cibolo Steele 27
San Marcos 21

Lake Belton 21
Cedar Park 49

East View 49
Killeen Chaparral 0

Glenn 14
Georgetown 57

Rouse 31
Leander 22

Vista Ridge 44
Manor 10

CS A&M Consolidated 49
Cedar Creek 0

College Station 45
Lockhart 14

Bastrop
Elgin

Crockett 35
Huntington 18

Liberty Hill 58
McCallum 7

Brownwood 38
Burnet 7

Lampasas 7
Stephenville 49

Kennedy 0
Fredericksburg 62

Achieve 0
Travis 58

LASA
St. Andrews

Wimberley 38
Gonzales 30

Salado 29
Jarrell 43

Northwest 7
LBJ 71

Geronimo Navarro 48
Smithville 27

Giddings 14
Bellville 49

La Grange
Caldwell

Bartlett 38
Milano 13

Lexington 33
Blanco 35

Luling 17
Florence 6

UC Randolph 0
Llano 36

Thrall
Comfort

Rockdale 28
Cameron Yoe 55

Flatonia 3
Kenedy 33

Thorndale 47
Johnson City 0

Mason 51
Holland 0

Somerville 14
Granger 58

Tyler Grace 20
Hyde Park 28

Regents
Grace Prep

St. Dominic Savio
St. Michael's

Austin Crusaders
St. Andrew's

Marble Falls Faith 61
SM Academy 16

Veritas
RR Christian

