Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 9 scores, highlights

High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2025-26 season.

Taylor stays unbeaten in district, blows out Eastside 46-12

Thursday, Oct. 23

Anderson 29

Hays Consolidated 14

Bowie 55

Akins 12

Connally 63

Navarro 6

Lehman 0

Hendrickson 63

Taylor 46

Eastside Memorial 12

Friday, Oct. 24

Del Valle 0

Dripping Springs 63

Lake Travis 31

Westlake 10

McNeil 35

Cedar Ridge 38

Vandegrift 44

Hutto 34

Stony Point 7

Westwood 35

SA East Central 28

Johnson 35

Cibolo Steele 27

San Marcos 21

Lake Belton 21

Cedar Park 49

East View 49

Killeen Chaparral 0

Glenn 14

Georgetown 57

Rouse 31

Leander 22

Vista Ridge 44

Manor 10

CS A&M Consolidated 49

Cedar Creek 0

College Station 45

Lockhart 14

Bastrop

Elgin

Crockett 35

Huntington 18

Liberty Hill 58

McCallum 7

Brownwood 38

Burnet 7

Lampasas 7

Stephenville 49

Kennedy 0

Fredericksburg 62

Achieve 0

Travis 58

LASA

St. Andrews

Wimberley 38

Gonzales 30

Salado 29

Jarrell 43

Northwest 7

LBJ 71

Geronimo Navarro 48

Smithville 27

Giddings 14

Bellville 49

La Grange

Caldwell

Bartlett 38

Milano 13

Lexington 33

Blanco 35

Luling 17

Florence 6

UC Randolph 0

Llano 36

Thrall

Comfort

Rockdale 28

Cameron Yoe 55

Flatonia 3

Kenedy 33

Thorndale 47

Johnson City 0

Mason 51

Holland 0

Somerville 14

Granger 58

Tyler Grace 20

Hyde Park 28

Regents

Grace Prep

St. Dominic Savio

St. Michael's

Austin Crusaders

St. Andrew's

Marble Falls Faith 61

SM Academy 16

Veritas

RR Christian