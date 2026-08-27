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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

By  and Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published August 27, 2026 11:15 PM CDT
Published August 27, 2026 11:15 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 1 highlights

East View takes on Cedar Ridge, experiences brief rain delay

2026 Week 1: East View vs Cedar Ridge
2026 Week 1: East View vs Cedar Ridge

2026 Week 1: East View vs Cedar Ridge

In the 2026 season opener, East View takes on Cedar Ridge at Reeves Stadium

After brief rain delay, Anderson takes on Buda Johnson in season opener

2026 Week 1: Anderson vs Johnson
2026 Week 1: Anderson vs Johnson

2026 Week 1: Anderson vs Johnson

In the 2026 season opener, Anderson takes on Buda Johnson after a rain delay.

Week 1 scores

Thursday, August 27

Anderson 34
Johnson 6

East View 6
Cedar Ridge 21

Geronimo Navarro 27
McCallum 14

Killeen 30
Liberty Hill 34

Rouse 0
Midway 19

Glenn 14
Stony Point 3
(Suspended due to weather, will not be made up)

Blanco 60
Crockett 15

Vista Ridge 27
Lake Belton 58

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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