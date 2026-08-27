Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 1 highlights
East View takes on Cedar Ridge, experiences brief rain delay
After brief rain delay, Anderson takes on Buda Johnson in season opener
Week 1 scores
Thursday, August 27
Anderson 34
Johnson 6
East View 6
Cedar Ridge 21
Geronimo Navarro 27
McCallum 14
Killeen 30
Liberty Hill 34
Rouse 0
Midway 19
Glenn 14
Stony Point 3
(Suspended due to weather, will not be made up)
Blanco 60
Crockett 15
Vista Ridge 27
Lake Belton 58
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team and Dave Campbell's Texas Football