Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2026-27 season.

East View takes on Cedar Ridge, experiences brief rain delay

After brief rain delay, Anderson takes on Buda Johnson in season opener

Thursday, August 27

Anderson 34

Johnson 6

East View 6

Cedar Ridge 21

Geronimo Navarro 27

McCallum 14

Killeen 30

Liberty Hill 34

Rouse 0

Midway 19

Glenn 14

Stony Point 3

(Suspended due to weather, will not be made up)

Blanco 60

Crockett 15

Vista Ridge 27

Lake Belton 58