Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 8 rankings

The Brief Eighth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 8 rankings



The eighth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the eighth week, which featured match-ups like College Station vs Hendrickson, Weiss vs Georgetown, Bowie vs Dripping Springs, McCallum vs Anderson, and Cedar Park vs Vandegrift.

View the highlights and scores for Week 8 here.

POST-WEEK 8 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (6-1, defeated McNeil 70-6) Cedar Ridge (7-0, Idle) Dripping Springs (6-1, defeated Bowie 56-14) Round Rock (5-2, defeated Westwood 49-21) Cedar Park (8-0, defeated Vandegrift 23-10)

Class 5A

Weiss (5-2, defeated Georgetown 28-21) Legacy Ranch (5-3, defeated New Braunfels 15-9) Anderson (5-2, defeated McCallum 21-9) Georgetown (4-4, lost to Weiss 28-21) Hendrickson (4-3, lost to College Station 46-3)

Class 4A

Wimberley (5-0, defeated Achieve 77-0) Lago Vista (6-1, defeated New Tech 41-27) Fredericksburg (6-1, defeated SA Davenport 36-31) Jarrell (7-0, defeated Lampasas 41-23) La Grange (5-2, defeated La Marque 51-42)

Class 3A

Lexington (5-2, defeated Rogers 41-20) Blanco (5-3, defeated Karnes City 54-6) Llano (4-4, lost to Ingram Moore 41-25) Thrall (6-1, defeated Florence 61-0) Florence (1-6, lost to Thrall 61-0)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (7-0, defeated San Saba 47-0) Thorndale (8-0, defeated Granger 42-6) Harper (6-1, defeated D'Hanis 48-8) Flatonia (4-3, defeated Kenedy 35-34) Granger (3-4, lost to Thorndale 42-6)