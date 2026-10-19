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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 8 rankings

By  and 
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published October 19, 2026 12:31 PM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 12:31 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Eighth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books
    • Check out our post-week 8 rankings

AUSTIN, Texas - The eighth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the eighth week, which featured match-ups like College Station vs Hendrickson, Weiss vs Georgetown, Bowie vs Dripping Springs, McCallum vs Anderson, and Cedar Park vs Vandegrift.

View the highlights and scores for Week 8 here.

POST-WEEK 8 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  1. Westlake (6-1, defeated McNeil 70-6)
  2. Cedar Ridge (7-0, Idle)
  3. Dripping Springs (6-1, defeated Bowie 56-14)
  4. Round Rock (5-2, defeated Westwood 49-21)
  5. Cedar Park (8-0, defeated Vandegrift 23-10)

Class 5A

  1. Weiss (5-2, defeated Georgetown 28-21)
  2. Legacy Ranch (5-3, defeated New Braunfels 15-9)
  3. Anderson (5-2, defeated McCallum 21-9)
  4. Georgetown (4-4, lost to Weiss 28-21)
  5. Hendrickson (4-3, lost to College Station 46-3)

Class 4A

  1. Wimberley (5-0, defeated Achieve 77-0)
  2. Lago Vista (6-1, defeated New Tech 41-27)
  3. Fredericksburg (6-1, defeated SA Davenport 36-31)
  4. Jarrell (7-0, defeated Lampasas 41-23)
  5. La Grange (5-2, defeated La Marque 51-42)

Class 3A

  1. Lexington (5-2, defeated Rogers 41-20)
  2. Blanco (5-3, defeated Karnes City 54-6)
  3. Llano (4-4, lost to Ingram Moore 41-25)
  4. Thrall (6-1, defeated Florence 61-0)
  5. Florence (1-6, lost to Thrall 61-0)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  1. Mason (7-0, defeated San Saba 47-0)
  2. Thorndale (8-0, defeated Granger 42-6)
  3. Harper (6-1, defeated D'Hanis 48-8)
  4. Flatonia (4-3, defeated Kenedy 35-34)
  5. Granger (3-4, lost to Thorndale 42-6)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team

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