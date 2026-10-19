Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 8 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The eighth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the eighth week, which featured match-ups like College Station vs Hendrickson, Weiss vs Georgetown, Bowie vs Dripping Springs, McCallum vs Anderson, and Cedar Park vs Vandegrift.
View the highlights and scores for Week 8 here.
POST-WEEK 8 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Westlake (6-1, defeated McNeil 70-6)
- Cedar Ridge (7-0, Idle)
- Dripping Springs (6-1, defeated Bowie 56-14)
- Round Rock (5-2, defeated Westwood 49-21)
- Cedar Park (8-0, defeated Vandegrift 23-10)
Class 5A
- Weiss (5-2, defeated Georgetown 28-21)
- Legacy Ranch (5-3, defeated New Braunfels 15-9)
- Anderson (5-2, defeated McCallum 21-9)
- Georgetown (4-4, lost to Weiss 28-21)
- Hendrickson (4-3, lost to College Station 46-3)
Class 4A
- Wimberley (5-0, defeated Achieve 77-0)
- Lago Vista (6-1, defeated New Tech 41-27)
- Fredericksburg (6-1, defeated SA Davenport 36-31)
- Jarrell (7-0, defeated Lampasas 41-23)
- La Grange (5-2, defeated La Marque 51-42)
Class 3A
- Lexington (5-2, defeated Rogers 41-20)
- Blanco (5-3, defeated Karnes City 54-6)
- Llano (4-4, lost to Ingram Moore 41-25)
- Thrall (6-1, defeated Florence 61-0)
- Florence (1-6, lost to Thrall 61-0)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Mason (7-0, defeated San Saba 47-0)
- Thorndale (8-0, defeated Granger 42-6)
- Harper (6-1, defeated D'Hanis 48-8)
- Flatonia (4-3, defeated Kenedy 35-34)
- Granger (3-4, lost to Thorndale 42-6)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team