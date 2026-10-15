Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 8 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 8 highlights
Anderson vs McCallum
Week 8 scores
Thursday, Oct. 15
NB Canyon Lake 70
Northeast 6
Del Valle
Austin High
Glenn 49
Connally 14
McCallum
Anderson
Navarro 0
Crockett 55
Vista Ridge 37
East View 40
Friday, Oct. 16
Pflugerville
Bastrop
Bowie
Dripping Springs
Cedar Park
Vandegrift
Weiss
Georgetown
College Station
Hendrickson
Boerne
Liberty Hill
Smithson Valley
Lockhart
Leander
Hutto
Jarrell
Lampasas
Lake Travis
Stony Point
Legacy Ranch
New Braunfels
McNeil
Westlake
Westwood
Round Rock
Schertz Clemens
San Marcos
Achieve
Wimberley
Johnson
Akins
Austin High
Del Valle
Burnet
Marble Falls
Eastside
Giddings
Elgin
LASA
SA Davenport
Fredericksburg
Thorndale
Granger
LBJ
Taylor
Manor
Lehman
Llano
Ingram Moore
Kerrville Tivy
Travis
Karnes City
Blanco
Troy
Cameron Yoe
Brady
Johnson City
La Marque
La Grange
Lago Vista
New Tech
Rogers
Lexington
Luling
Yoakum
Rockdale
Lorena
Smithville
Marion
Bartlett
Chilton
Kenedy
Flatonia
Florence
Thrall
Mason
San Saba
Schulenburg
Anderson Shiro
Hyde Park
SA Christian
Regents
Brownsville St Jos
Incarnate
St. Dominic Savio
St Stephens
St Andrews
Texas Wind
Austin Royals
Pope JP II
Brentwood
Concordia
Bulv Bracken
St Augustine
RR Christian
SM Academy
Waco Valor
TSD
Castle Hills
Gtown Grace
Wilco
Valor South
Valor North
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football