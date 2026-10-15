Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 8 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2026 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2026-27 season.

Anderson vs McCallum

Thursday, Oct. 15

NB Canyon Lake 70

Northeast 6

Del Valle

Austin High

Glenn 49

Connally 14

McCallum

Anderson

Navarro 0

Crockett 55

Vista Ridge 37

East View 40

Friday, Oct. 16

Pflugerville

Bastrop

Bowie

Dripping Springs

Cedar Park

Vandegrift

Weiss

Georgetown

College Station

Hendrickson

Boerne

Liberty Hill

Smithson Valley

Lockhart

Leander

Hutto

Jarrell

Lampasas

Lake Travis

Stony Point

Legacy Ranch

New Braunfels

McNeil

Westlake

Westwood

Round Rock

Schertz Clemens

San Marcos

Achieve

Wimberley

Johnson

Akins

Austin High

Del Valle

Burnet

Marble Falls

Eastside

Giddings

Elgin

LASA

SA Davenport

Fredericksburg

Thorndale

Granger

LBJ

Taylor

Manor

Lehman

Llano

Ingram Moore

Kerrville Tivy

Travis

Karnes City

Blanco

Troy

Cameron Yoe

Brady

Johnson City

La Marque

La Grange

Lago Vista

New Tech

Rogers

Lexington

Luling

Yoakum

Rockdale

Lorena

Smithville

Marion

Bartlett

Chilton

Kenedy

Flatonia

Florence

Thrall

Mason

San Saba

Schulenburg

Anderson Shiro

Hyde Park

SA Christian

Regents

Brownsville St Jos

Incarnate

St. Dominic Savio

St Stephens

St Andrews

Texas Wind

Austin Royals

Pope JP II

Brentwood

Concordia

Bulv Bracken

St Augustine

RR Christian

SM Academy

Waco Valor

TSD

Castle Hills

Gtown Grace

Wilco

Valor South

Valor North