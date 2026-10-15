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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 8 scores, highlights

By  and 
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published October 15, 2026 10:10 PM CDT
Published October 15, 2026 10:10 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2026 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 8 highlights

Anderson vs McCallum

2026 Week 8: McCallum vs Anderson
2026 Week 8: McCallum vs Anderson

2026 Week 8: McCallum vs Anderson

In week eight of high school football, McCallum took on Anderson on Thursday night!

Week 8 scores

Thursday, Oct. 15

NB Canyon Lake      70 
Northeast                 6

Del Valle                    
Austin High               

Glenn                      49
Connally                  14

McCallum               
Anderson                 

Navarro                    0
Crockett                   55

Vista Ridge              37
East View                 40

Friday, Oct. 16

Pflugerville
Bastrop

Bowie
Dripping Springs

Cedar Park
Vandegrift

Weiss
Georgetown

College Station
Hendrickson

Boerne
Liberty Hill

Smithson Valley
Lockhart

Leander
Hutto

Jarrell
Lampasas

Lake Travis
Stony Point

Legacy Ranch
New Braunfels

McNeil
Westlake

Westwood
Round Rock

Schertz Clemens
San Marcos

Achieve
Wimberley

Johnson
Akins

Austin High
Del Valle

Burnet
Marble Falls

Eastside
Giddings

Elgin
LASA

SA Davenport
Fredericksburg

Thorndale
Granger

LBJ
Taylor

Manor
Lehman

Llano
Ingram Moore

Kerrville Tivy
Travis

Karnes City
Blanco

Troy
Cameron Yoe

Brady
Johnson City

La Marque
La Grange

Lago Vista
New Tech

Rogers
Lexington

Luling
Yoakum

Rockdale
Lorena

Smithville
Marion

Bartlett
Chilton

Kenedy
Flatonia

Florence
Thrall

Mason
San Saba

Schulenburg
Anderson Shiro

Hyde Park
SA Christian

Regents
Brownsville St Jos

Incarnate
St. Dominic Savio

St Stephens
St Andrews

Texas Wind
Austin Royals

Pope JP II
Brentwood

Concordia
Bulv Bracken

St Augustine
RR Christian

SM Academy
Waco Valor

TSD
Castle Hills

Gtown Grace
Wilco

Valor South
Valor North

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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