No. 3 Texas Longhorns prepare for Arkansas after dominating win over Florida

Image 1 of 3 ▼ AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns sings the Eyes of Texas with the team after the game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Following their dominating 49-17 win over Florida at home, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns now turn their attention to an old Southwest Conference rival.

The Longhorns are coming off what head coach Steve Sarkians called their most complete game.

"I just love the way that we played," Sark said.

UT's next SEC challenge is on the road against old Southwest Conference rival Arkansas.

"This rivalry's been going on for a long, long time. I was joking with the team this morning. I don't know what Darrell Royal did to Arkansas back in the day, but they absolutely hate our guts, and I think we learned that the first time around when we went there," said Sark.

In Coach Sark's first season here at Texas, three years ago, when they went to Fayetteville, it was not good. Arkansas physically dominated and manhandled the Horns in a 40-21 win. That should not be the case this time around.

"Feels pretty good knowing we're going in ther this year with what we think is a little better roster. A little better understanding from a coaching staff perspective of what's gonna be needed in that environment. I think there are 11 guys on our team that are on our team today that were there in Fayetteville. Nine of those guys are starters today. But I know all 11 of those guys probably got a pretty bad taste in their mouths, and got a chip on their shoulder from last time we were there," said Sark.

"We've got our work cut out for us. But I like the mentality of the team already here Monday morning," he added.

The Texas Longhorns take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.