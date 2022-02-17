Texas Longhorns women's basketball team takes on Iowa State Cyclones

Vic Schaefer's 14th ranked Longhorns were fresh off an impressive win over Oklahoma and looked to do more of the same against the 6th ranked Cyclones. Texas won the first meeting by 18 points in Ames but Iowa State was without two of their best players due to COVID.

On paper, it looked like the second meeting would be more competitive and it was at the half with the Longhorns up 31-26. Then Texas turned it up a big notch after the break. Audrey Warren had 16 points and Rori Harmon finished with a game-high 20 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and six steals. The Longhorns beat the Cyclones 73-48.

Harmon says, "It just seems like we're coming together, I mean defensively of course but our offense is starting to look more fluid and we're knocking down shots, everybody is getting more extra time in the gym, but yes a whole bunch of confidence for this team."

"It was really special to watch them tonight, I think everyone in the arena, when you walk out of the arena tonight, the first thing on the tip of your tongue, is just how hard these kids play. I thought they were just spectacular defensively," Schaefer said.

Texas also honored Retha Swindell at the game. Swindell was the program's first Black player and got a standing ovation along with UT's first Black head coach Rodney Page.

