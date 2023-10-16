Rangers rookie Evan Carter on the bench for Game 2 of ALCS

Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter will be on the bench for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Houston is sending left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound on Monday afternoon.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy opted to keep Carter, a left-handed batter, on the bench in favor of switch hitter Robbie Grossman.

Grossman will play in left field on Monday, with Mitch Garver playing DH.

Carter has been a star at the plate and in the outfield for the Rangers, but has struggled against lefties during his time in the bigs.

He was 0-10 with a walk and 6 strikeouts against lefties during the regular season.

Carter had hustle double against Justin Verlander in Game 1, eventually scoring on a single from Jonah Heim.

He also made multiple plays in the outfield on Sunday night, including a leaping catch at the wall leading to a double play.

Expect Carter to get into the game as soon as the Astros go to the bullpen.

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 3:37 p.m.

Coverage on FOX 4 starts with our pregame show at 2:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers-Houston Astros Game 2 Pitchers

