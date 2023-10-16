Rangers rookie Evan Carter on the bench for Game 2 of ALCS
ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter will be on the bench for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
Houston is sending left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound on Monday afternoon.
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy opted to keep Carter, a left-handed batter, on the bench in favor of switch hitter Robbie Grossman.
Grossman will play in left field on Monday, with Mitch Garver playing DH.
Carter has been a star at the plate and in the outfield for the Rangers, but has struggled against lefties during his time in the bigs.
He was 0-10 with a walk and 6 strikeouts against lefties during the regular season.
Featured
Carter had hustle double against Justin Verlander in Game 1, eventually scoring on a single from Jonah Heim.
He also made multiple plays in the outfield on Sunday night, including a leaping catch at the wall leading to a double play.
Expect Carter to get into the game as soon as the Astros go to the bullpen.
First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 3:37 p.m.
Coverage on FOX 4 starts with our pregame show at 2:30 p.m.
Texas Rangers-Houston Astros Game 2 Pitchers
Featured
- Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)
- Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)