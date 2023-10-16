Expand / Collapse search

Rangers rookie Evan Carter on the bench for Game 2 of ALCS

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

Rangers rookie Evan Carter is breakout star of playoffs

21-year-old Evan Carter has been in the big leagues 5 weeks, but the Texas Rangers outfielder has already earned the nickname "The Savior" from his teammates.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter will be on the bench for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Houston is sending left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound on Monday afternoon.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy opted to keep Carter, a left-handed batter, on the bench in favor of switch hitter Robbie Grossman.

Grossman will play in left field on Monday, with Mitch Garver playing DH.

Carter has been a star at the plate and in the outfield for the Rangers, but has struggled against lefties during his time in the bigs.

He was 0-10 with a walk and 6 strikeouts against lefties during the regular season.

Featured

Rangers rookie Evan Carter is the breakout star of the 2023 postseason
article

Rangers rookie Evan Carter is the breakout star of the 2023 postseason

21-year-old Evan Carter has been in the big leagues 5 weeks, but the Texas Rangers outfielder has already earned the nickname "The Savior" from his teammates.

Carter had hustle double against Justin Verlander in Game 1, eventually scoring on a single from Jonah Heim.

He also made multiple plays in the outfield on Sunday night, including a leaping catch at the wall leading to a double play.

Expect Carter to get into the game as soon as the Astros go to the bullpen.

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 3:37 p.m.

Coverage on FOX 4 starts with our pregame show at 2:30 p.m. 

Texas Rangers-Houston Astros Game 2 Pitchers

Featured

Texas Rangers Watch Party: Globe Life Field opening to fans for ALCS road games
article

Texas Rangers Watch Party: Globe Life Field opening to fans for ALCS road games

Texas Rangers fans will have an opportunity to cheer on their team from Globe Life Field even when the game is happening miles away.

  • Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)
  • Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)