Texas Rangers to have piped-in crowd noise for 2020 home games

There won’t be any fans in the stands when the Texas Rangers open the 2020 season on Friday night, but it will probably sound just like any other game.

Rangers public address announcer Chuck Morgan says the club has been compiling audio effects to simulate a packed house along with most of the other usual game presentation features.

"From foul balls going over somebody's head to great plays in the field, home runs and things like that,” Morgan said. “We'll do our best to make it sound like a ball game."

Instead of people in the new seats at Globe Life Field, the team will have printed cardboard cutouts of fans. For $50, people were able to submit a photo of themselves and a “DoppleRanger” was created by the club.

The Rangers host the Colorado Rockies in a pair of exhibition games Tuesday and Wednesday and will then meet up again for opening day on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.