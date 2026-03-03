Texas AMBER Alert issued for missing teen last seen in San Antonio

article

The Brief A Texas AMBER Alert was issued for 17-year-old Briana Guerra She was last seen in San Antonio on March 2 If anyone has any information, call 911



An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teen from San Antonio.

What we know:

Officials said they are looking for 17-year-old Briana Guerra. She was last seen on March 2 in the 1100 block of West Commerce around 8 a.m.

Guerra is described as a white female, with brown eyes, brown hair, about 5'6, and 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts, blue Crocs, and has a marigold flower with a Roman numeral tattoo on her left arm.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office or 911 immediately.

