Texas softball team one win away from national championship title

article

The Brief The Texas softball team is one win away from its first national championship title As of June 6, the series is tied 1-1 against Texas Tech Game 3 takes place on Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m.



The Texas Longhorn softball team is just one win away from their first national championship title.

UT fans are cheering them on as they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders for one last time on Friday night.

UT Austin softball fans speak out

Local perspective:

"I will be watching it," UT fan Annika Krumbiegel said.

The Women’s College World Series is Texas Tech vs University of Texas at Austin.

"Go every sport for UT but like softball is really killing it. I'm like, oh my god this is crazy, represent my favorite sport," Krumbiegel said.

It’s a sport Krumbiegel grew up playing.

"It's fun, it is a community, win or lose. I feel like you're having a good time," Krumbiegel said.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 05: Head coach Mike White and Mia Scott #10 of the Texas Longhorns high five after Scott's in the sixth inning during game two of the Women's College World Series championship series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders a Expand

The community supporting the UT softball team seems to have grown as the team continues to win.

"It just makes me proud to be a Longhorn. Even if I am not super-connected to it, it does play a part in my pride in the school or my motivation to do better, so I'm just really excited about all the success that the women’s team is having," UT student Javier Perez-Salazar said.

UT took the win the first game of the series, then Tech tied it up, so it’s now winner-take-all. Both teams are competing for their first-ever national title in program history.

"I think the hype around this is very nice, it's great to see women getting the recognition that they deserve," UT fan Maya Akiva said.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 05: Teagan Kavan #17 of the Texas Longhorns pitches in the sixth inning during game two of the Women's College World Series championship series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Okl Expand

More people are watching, a record-breaking number are tuning in to watch this in-state rivalry.

"It feels good that finally people are kind of paying attention to the women's sports at colleges," UT student Farah Goldman said.

On the drag on West Campus, there’s only one team students and fans are rooting for.

"I just love supporting Texas, and we've been really good at most sports, so it's, yeah, just very excited to watch," Goldman said.

"Hook ‘em," Perez-Salazar said.

What's next:

If the Texas Longhorns win, the national title comes back to Austin and the tower will be lit.