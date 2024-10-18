Texas vs Georgia: Fans from across the country get excited for top-five matchup

The brief Fans everywhere are gearing up for the Texas and Georgia game. The No. Longhorns host No. 5 Georgia on Oct. 19. This is the first top-five matchup Austin has seen since 2006.



Sports fans from across the country and state officials are gearing up for the Texas and Georgia game on Saturday.

It is the first time that Austin has hosted a top five match-up in the regular season since 2006.

"This is a huge game, people have been waiting all year for this. We have been waiting all year for this. We are excited, I mean it is just unreal. I am pumped," said Longhorns fan Dan Smith.

Longhorns fans prepared to watch the undefeated team play in the mega match-up against the Bulldogs. Many flew in for the experience.

"I'm from Jersey, so we just flew down here to try to root them on," says Smith.

"We pick a game every year. One versus five is a huge game. We're excited to come to Texas. Texas football is Texas football. It is the epitome of football in college," said Longhorns fan Nick Coughlin.

The group from New Jersey say they plan to tailgate and purchase new gear for game day.

"We are here at the team store. We are going to figure out what we are going to dress as. Go to get a hat, got to wear orange tomorrow," says Coughlin.

"This is a statewide thing, this is a city-wide thing, this is a nationwide thing," says Smith.

Hundreds gathered Friday night at the governor’s mansion to celebrate ahead of the big game.

"So y’all, what we did last weekend. We beat the hell out of OU," said Governor Abbott.

Several state officials were in attendance, including the governor of Georgia.

"Governor Kemp and I are friends first and foremost. We do governor things together, and we've done some sporting things together," says Governor Abbott.

"I want to welcome y’all to the SEC, where you are only one week away from being humiliated. We are so excited to be here. We are looking forward to tomorrow," says Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Longhorns fans say they believe the team will continue its winning streak.

"I'm sure they feel the pressure. I am sure everyone in Texas feels it. I mean you are on a huge stage, you are coming for Georgia, some people feel like they got snubbed last year. They should have been in the playoffs. This is a chance for Texas to prove who they are," says Smith.

The Longhorns host the Bulldogs at DKR on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.