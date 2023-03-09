This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Joey Logano seeks repeat win at 2023 Mortgage 500 in Phoenix

NASCAR’s west coast trip concludes this weekend with the 2023 Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix.

Coverage begins with "NASCAR RaceDay" at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, followed by the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Eight drivers have won on the 1-mile track at the Phoenix speedway, including Joey Logano in 2022.

Logano dominated last year’s race to capture his second NASCAR Cup Series title. His three wins at Phoenix are tied on his list of most wins at one track.

Kevin Harvick’s active streak of 19 straight top-10 finishes at the track is an impressive feat at Phoenix, but it ranks among the best all-time for drivers on all NASCAR tracks.

Harvick leads all drivers with nine career wins at Phoenix, but drivers to watch Sunday include Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Blaney.

Blaney, Busch, Logano, Briscoe, and Ross Chastain all finished in the top-10 in both Phoenix races in 2022, Nascar.com noted.

According to Nascar.com, Blaney has the most laps run in the top five in 2022 at Phoenix with 546. He also holds the second-longest streak of top-10 finishes at Phoenix with five.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






